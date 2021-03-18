‘A nomination is already a win’ is a saying Songstress Sheebah Karungi and Triplets Ghetto Kids are going with after losing in the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA).

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the KCA award gala happened virtually on Wednesday in the USA, featuring mega performance from singer Justine Bieber and Nickelodeon’s signature slime which made the evening very colourful.

But the evening didn’t go well for Uganda as its two representatives (Sheebah and Ghetto Kids) missed out on the awards in their respective categories.

Team No Sleep’s singing diva was nominated in the Best Africa Star category, where she battled with other African stars like Sadio Mane, Siya Kolisi, Mo Salah, Zozizbini Tunzi, but Mo Salah took the title.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids also lost the Favourite Social Media Star Award to Nigerian child comedienne Emmanuelle. This category had other competitors like Elsa Majimbo, Bonang Matheba, Wiam Van Den Berg and Ikorodu Bois.

Currently, singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo remains the only Ugandan star who has bought this award back home.