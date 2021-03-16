Singer Rebecca Kukiriza famously known as Chosen Becky has shocked fans after claiming that she resembles South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

It all started when Zari posted a video on her social media page jamming on Chosen Becky’s new song dubbed Kapyaata.

Out of excitement, Becky reposted the video on her Facebook page, claiming that she was extremely happy to the extent of crying after Zari endorsed her song.

“Your majesty Zari the boss lady, what have you done to the village girl? However happy I’ve ever been in life, this is extremely killing me to the extent that I am just crying … am just crying I have no words, now what can I say really,” Becky posted.

This excitement did not stop at that, as it took Becky to a different world to the extent of beginning to notice how she resembles Zari.

“But why have I started looking like Zari the boss lady, my people how do you see,” she said as she shared a photo of her and Zari on Facebook.

However, her fans couldn’t agree with her on that, instead they trolled her for forcing herself on ‘beautiful’ Zari. They advised her to appreciate her looks for she’s not even close to Zari’s beauty.

However, this did not discourage Becky as she continued to crop more photos with Zari to prove their resemblances.

“But really my people be frank, you mean you don’t see that our smiles resemble? Am totally changed. My queen Zari the boss lady, we should meet and maybe get to know more because I see I resemble you a lot,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Becky is ‘tying’ herself on people, as she has done the same with other celebrities like the late Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman.