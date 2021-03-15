Celebrities and music fans, led by the Mayanja family held a holy mass to commemorate the lives of their loved ones AK47 and Mowzey Radio.

The service was held on Sunday at St. Matia Mulumba Church and the Mayanjas; Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso, Douglas Mayanja aka Weasel Manizo were around to pray for the souls of these fallen music stars.

March 16, 2021 will mark six years ever since the youngest Mayanja Emmanuel Mayanja aka AK47 passed on, allegedly after falling in the bathrooms at DeJa Vu bar in Kasanga.

The young star whobwas by then part of Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep (TNS),isb famed with songs like Tukikolemu, Love Letter, Champion AK, among others.

Mowzey Radio was also like a brother to the Mayanjas, and together with Weasel, they formed a duo called Radio and Weasel after quitting Chameleone’s Leone Island. But suddenly Radio was pronounced dead on February 1, 2018 at Case Hospital Kampala, after sustaining severe injuries on the head at De Bar in Entebbe.

After working together for more than 10 years, the remaining half of the Radio and Weasel duo said he will never stop missing his brother.

“Grateful for life. Thank you for standing with our beloved souls that we miss and never will stop missing. You are angels loving us back and that we are sure. RIP Moses. RIP Emmanuel,” Weasel shared on Facebook.

Chameleone too shared on Facebook, saying that, “I take this honour to thank everyone of us who attended today’s memorial mass in loving memory of all our lost loved ones. Its always faithful to pray for them. Rest in peace all our lost friends. Rest in peace Emmanuel Mayanja (AK47). Moses Ssekibogo (Moses Radio).”