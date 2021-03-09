Recently revived national carrier, Uganda Airlines has entered a partnership with Baobab Beach Resort, that will see Ugandan travelers flown to arguably one of the world’s greatest beach destination, Diani Beach in Kenya .

The Baobab Beach Resort and Spa is set within 80 acres of tropical gardens, overlooking the Indian Ocean. The Resort’s picturesque location is nestled on a coral headland overlooking vast stretches of golden beach that stretches for over 500 metres.

The partnership, which is already in effect, will see the two parties flag off a joint rate for travelers intending to visit the resort that has been described as ‘an oasis of tranquillity and serenity.”

Priced at 166 USD (Shs607,000) per person, per day in a double room, the package will include return flights from Entebbe to Mombasa, cater for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, regular drinks and even Airport transfers from Mombasa’s Moi International Airport to the resort and back.

The package also features more enticing activities like an escorted nature walk along the resort’s nature trail, day and night entertainment by the Jambo team, and free late departure.

Bookings will only be on request basis and subject to flight ticket availability while guaranteed reservation will only be by advance payment.

Other offers within the package include 10 per cent discount on all water sport activities and 10 per cent discount at the Afya Bora Spa.

As Easter is around the corner, Ugandan travelers are encouraged to travel for the ultimate luxury beach holiday as the package offers them a considerate Easter supplement.

Flights will strictly be in economy class.

“Travellers are reminded to ensure that they comply with health and safety regulations both in Uganda and in Kenya on departure from Entebbe as well as when returning home,” a statement from Baobab Beach Resort and Spa, reads in part.