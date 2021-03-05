Over the weekend, several celebrities, musicians, and presenters gathered at Papa’s Spot Makindye, to help fundraise for singer Evelyn Nakabira alias Evelyn Lagu’s Kidney transplant treatment.

For years now, Evelyn has been battling with this illness till recently when doctors advised her to get a kidney transplant in India as soon as possible since her health had deteriorated.

The treatment is estimated to cost her around shs 200million – shs 250million, something that pushed her to come public and request for some financial help. This prompted her fellow celebrities to come together to help her raise the required money through a fundraise drive.

Although several artistes never attended Evelyn’s carwash fundraising event, many social media users have specifically been putting Bebe Cool on spot for not attending the charity, yet Evelyn is among the National Resistance Movement (NRM) affiliated artistes like him.

But in his defence, during an interview with spark TV on Wednesday, Bebe cool said that he wasn’t able to attend the fundraising car wash because his daughter Sofia Baeta Ssali was hospitalised too and suffering from a terrible sickness.

“My daughter was sick and I spent the whole day in the hospital with her and it was very hard for me to be in two places at the same time,”he said.

Bebe Cool further noted that he is one of the people who have tried to reach out to Evelyn financially though it wasn’t publicised.