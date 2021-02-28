BBS TV’s presenter Diana Nabatanzi is in tears after being dumped by businessman Emmanuel Lwasa who has been footing her expensive lifestyle.

Lwasa did not only stop at dumping the beautiful media personality but he also replaced her with a one Angel who introduced him to her parents in a colourful ceremony that took place in Luweero on Saturday.

During the function, Lwasa told whoever cared to listen, that if anyone sees Nabatanzi anywhere, he/she should tell her that he no longer has her time.

“Don’t talk about Nabatanzi here……I want to assure her, or I want you people who will see her to tell her that now I only have time for Angel only,” Lwasa told journalists who were attending his introduction ceremony.

Recently, rumours made rounds on social media alleging that Nabatanzi was bewitched by her ‘co-wife’ because of Lwasa to the extent of losing her voice.

However, the Masaka tycoon was quick to dismiss the claim saying that his wife has never bewitched the TV star and that the allegations left his family members bitter with the NBS TV UnCut presenters.

“Let me tell you the truth, my wife has never bewitched Diana Nabatanzi to lose her voice. She is not a witch. She is unhappy with the allegations and other members of my family are also bitter with the rumors,” Lwasa said.

“About the car rumors, I didn’t buy Nabatanzi a Prado, No. I bought her a Pajero. Rumors about me dating her false so whoever was interested in her, you can go on and shoot your shot. So the rumors that she was bewitched to the extent of losing her voice are false.”

Now after being dumped, sources close to Nabatanzi have narrated to us that she is now busy reading inspirational and motivational quotes to deal with the heartbreak.