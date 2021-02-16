Have you ever wondered why Team No Sleep (TNS) diva Sheebah Karungi never gets involved in any activity organised by fellow artistes! well, she has revealed reasons why.

Recently, artistes through their unifying body dubbed Uganda Musician Association (UMA), collectively raised their voices against the Uganda Performers Right Society (UPRS), and the Performers Law which was going to be imposed on them.

But despite being one of the ‘big’ artistes, Sheebah never involves herself in such engagements as she always looks on as her fellows fight for the good of the music industry.

But during an interview in NBS’s Uncut on Monday, Sheebah said that it’s not that she never wants to work with fellow singers for a certain cause, but they never involve her in anything.

Sheebah said that artistes never call to inform her about anything and there is no way she can attend a gathering or meeting where she wasn’t invited because it feels like she’s just throwing herself on them.

“I can bet on it, if there is any artist who has ever told me that ‘Sheebah we have a meeting’ and I refuse to attend, they can prove me wrong. it has never happened, my fellow artists never involve me in anything and I can’t force myself on them,” she said.