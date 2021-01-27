The MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) has announced a list of performers who will be gracing their 2021 stage.

This much anticipated event will be making its debut in Uganda on February 20, 2020 in Kampala.

But following the released list, Uganda ‘the host’ has only one performer Sheebah Karungi who will be performing alongside other African giants who include Wizkid (Nigeria), Khaligraph Jones (Kenya), Calema (Sao Tome and Principle), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast), and Soraja Ramos (Cape Verde).

However, several Ugandans are still optimistic that MAMA organisers will release another list of performers just like they did with nominations, and more Ugandan performers might be listed.

According to Monde Twala, the Senior Vice President and general Manager Viacom CBS Networks Africa, this line up of artiste speaks to the tremendous power of music in Africa.

“The MAMAs are a global spotlight on African Music and artiste and this line-up of incredible talent speaks to the tremendous power of music on our continent,” he noted

Recently, it was rumoured that the Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Tourism invested over Seven million US Dollars to have these awards hosted in +256 with an aim of promoting local tourism.

And Uganda has several nominated artistes like Sheebah (Best Ugandan Act and best Female artiste), John Blaq (Best Breakthrough and Best Ugandan Act), B2C Entertainment (Song of the Year), Eddy Kenzo (Best Fans group), Spice Diana, Daddy Andre and Vinka who are also in the best Ugandan Act category.