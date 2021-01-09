All is not well for the ruling party NRM camp after unknown people hacked and deleted Facebook pages of their main bloggers.

The affected bloggers include Ashburg Katto, Jennifer Full Figure, Bajjo Events (all former members of Bobi Wine’s People Power) and Isma Olaxess.

The bloggers have been using the hacked Facebook pages to praise President Yoweri Museveni and NRM as well as attack Bobi Wine and his National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

All the pages were hacked at the same time in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, no person has come out to claim the cyber attack.

The development comes a few weeks after the hacking of Bobi Wine’s affiliated social media pages.

Last month, Ghetto Media and Map Mediya were hacked and deleted by unknown hackers.

“Ghetto Media and Map Mediya pages have been yet again hacked into and deleted. As we try to retrieve them or open new ones, we shall be streaming live here,” Bobi Wine said on his Facebook page.