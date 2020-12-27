Veteran radio presenter James Onen famously known as Fatboy has lashed out at singer Rema Namakula and husband Hamza Sebunya for treating Eddy Kenzo as if he is a nobody in their lives.

On Saturday, it was Aamal Musuuza’s 6th birthday but Rema denied Kenzo a chance to physically celebrate with his daughter on her big day.

Kenzo who seemed unhappy, posted his photo on social media while celebrating the birthday with Aamal’s portrait.

And instead, Rema decided to have the full celebration with Aamal and her step father Hamza. She took them for a photoshoot before cutting the big birthday cake. Later the ‘mchuuzi’ singer posted the photos on social media.

Rema’s action rubbed Fatboy a wrong way which forced him to advise Rema to stop rubbing it in Kenzo’s face that their daughter is bonding well with the new guy.

“I weep for Kenzo. What a humiliation this is. Ladies, please show respect to your baby daddy. He is still the father of your child. You do not need to rub it in his face that the kid is bonding with your new guy,” Fatboy posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.