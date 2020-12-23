Jerome Mugenyi, the man who made headlines after being caught red handed in bed with a married woman seems to have been smiled at by the Angel of good luck after members of the Stingy Men Association of Uganda appointed him to an important leadership role, moments after rejecting singer Ykee Benda.

Ykee Benda had launched his bid to preside over the stingy men’s umbrella organisation only to be rejected on account of having joined the organisation just recently. Some members argued that the Mpaka Records CEO’s extravagant expenditure on his past lovers Martha Kay and baby Mama would serve a bad example in the situation that strictly advocates for zero quid to women in all circumstances.

But with shock, we have learnt that the troubled lover boy Jerome has had his expertise hired by the famed spendthrift men’s association as its General Secretary.

With such unrivaled dedication of travelling all the way from Fort Portal to Mbarara and opting to finish the game in his host’s bed, Jerome had exhibited all the qualities needed to steer the organisation to greater heights.

As such, a fully signed membership card has already been issued by the leadership and seen by this News Website, with his new position captured as well pending his release from police before he is officially unveiled possibly.

Unlike Ykee Benda whose leadership bid got vigorously protested by members, Jerome’s addition was warmly welcomed.

It remains to be seen whether he will accept the appointment since it was arrived at while he was still sorting the Nyamitanga mess at Mbarara police Station.