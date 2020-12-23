Singer Bruno ‘K’ Kiggundu has shared his experience after contracting and eventually defeating the deadly Covid-19 disease.

Through a lengthy post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Bruno noted that it’s so disheartening that many people are still taking Covid-19 as a simple joke, not knowing that it’s the worst disease that can happen to someone.

“Many of you are out there spreading foolish propagandas that Covid doesn’t exist but this is so real and dangerous. You people who love kissing kissing strangers’ you are in serious trouble,” he said.

Bruno narrates that when he contracted the virus, he thought it was a simple malaria, so he started treating it but it wasn’t going away, and after a few days, he started having troubles in breathing, got a serious running stomach and even lost his sense of smell.

“The doctor immediately prescribed me a malaria dose which I took for 3 days but nothing was changing, I still felt so weak and got dehydrated more. Eventually I lost my sense of smell and I started having difficulties in breathing and having a serious running stomach,” he shared.

Below is Bruno K’s Covid-19 lamentation:

The day I got Covid 19 is the day I stopped making jokes about this disease. It all started as a fever and I was feeling so weak. I ran straight to the nearest clinic for a check up and the malaria results came out positive. The doctor immediately prescribed for me a malaria dose which I took for 3 days but nothing was changing. I still felt so weak and got dehydrated more.

Eventually I lost my sense to smell and I started having difficulties in breathing and having a serious running stomach. I talked to my very close friend that I hang out with a lot and my friend told me it may be Covid 19. My friend got sick the next day and when he went to the clinic they told him its typhoid, because my friend is a curious one he went to Mulago and took a Covid test which later came out positive. My friend called me and told me “Bruno I think u also have Covid bro”.

My friend had a lot of info about how to go about the virus he gave it to me and immediately I dropped the malaria drugs and began fighting the virus. He told me to get ginger, lemon, metho plus, and put them in hot water either in a bucket or basin, cover myself with something, for example a blanket or sheet as I breathe in and out the steam coming from the hot water for 10- 15 minutes. I started steaming 4 times a day. The 1st day I started feeling a little bit better.

So the next day I didn’t steam and guess what. Things became worse. I called my cousin who is a doc he told me if I want to go through this I need to keep steaming nonstop. I resumed steaming and I did the steaming for like 4 days and I was feeling much better but my sense to smell was still messed up. I was told to take some tabs called fabricol. It’s some green tab which helps clear a stuffy nose and within a few days my sense of smell was back. I also started taking hot concoctions mixed with ginger, garlic, the fresh weed leaf, and lemon.

After like 1 week and like 3 days I was so fine. But I was told to keep steaming maybe once a day and also take the concoctions because that virus is a tricky one. Why did I share this story with you today? Many of you are out there spreading foolish propagandas that covid doesn’t exist. I was one of those doubting Thomas’s till I fell sick myself. We can fight this virus but I still feel people are still so ignorant about it. Imagine so many people don’t know about this steaming thing? I followed what I was told, isolated myself for like 3 weeks, did my steaming and I got better.

I actually feel so healthy. If u are still having your doubts about this virus visit mulago hospital or ask any one that has lost a loved one. This virus can finish you in days. Never in my life have I felt So helpless and sick like when I had covid. And my friend told me I am lucky I started steaming early otherwise things would have gotten worse. Imagine struggling to breath, you can’t even hold your breath for just 10 seconds u feel like you are suffocating… mwe temuzanyila ku Covid Kubanga I had never witnessed a disease eluma nga Covid. If you are still healthy and safe, stay put on your mask whenever you are around people and avoid hand shakes, sijuyi hugs ebyo mubiveko. You people who love kissing kissing strangers’ u are in serious trouble. It took me a lot of courage to share my experience with you guys because so many people out there still think this virus is a joke. I have not fallen sick for close to 4 years.