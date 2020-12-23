Whoever had believed that yellow envelopes alone with some few heads of Ankole cattle were enough for one to be happy might have to reconsider this especially with regard to People Power/NUP defector Ashburg Katto.

Katto, the man who was allover the media a few months ago for pocketing large sums of money in exchange for his NUP loyalty was on Tuesday soaked in tears as social media comedienne Martha Kay openly professed her unshakable love for singer A Pass in an electrifying birthday message.

“Bagonza! Bagonza! Where do I start? I’m so grateful for this year cause it brought me you! Thank you for all the laughter, the conversation, the advice, the time, the listening ear! Thank you for being such a present and intentional friend!” The ‘kitone girl ‘ remarked;

She added, “You are beyond your talent. You are beyond your genius, you are quite literally, the greatest of all time! Uganda is lucky to have you, and so am I! I know you have so many great plans.. my prayer is that God will give you all your heart’s desires in good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over! (Praying you get that Rangerover you want too) Cannot wait to see where this new year will take you. I’m certain it will be GRAND!!!! You surely deserve all things good! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALEX 🥂here’s to a million more years of this crazy yet sweeet friendship.”

As expected, the romantically emotional submission to the singer rubbed many horny men in town the wrong way including Katto who thus, for the first time made his liking for the beauty endowed goddess publicly known in the comments section.

” Omutima gummenyese but it will end in tears,” loosely translated that “I am heart broken but it will end in tears”.

Ashburg’s open admiration for Martha Kay attracted tons of insults from netizens who still seemed irked by his treacherous defection from Bobi Wine’s camp to that of President Yoweri Museveni.