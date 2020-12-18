Big Talent CEO Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo has decided to distance himself from politics, especially the current presidential race.

Kenzo recently had problems on social media after a section of people trolled him for speaking ill about National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi. In a leaked conversation, the singer was heard calling the Kyadondo East legislator a hypocrite, greedy and a selfish person.

Possibly from the backlash he received after that incident, Kenzo has now decided not to make any statement about the current political wave. He says when time for voting comes, he will secretly vote for the candidate who he has at heart.

“The only thing I can say, when voting time comes I will go and vote for my candidate, the only thing I can say, people of Kamuli please vote for Hon Rebecca Kadaga, that lady did a lot for me when I was stuck in Ivory Coast, she is a good woman, and when time comes, I think I will go to Kamuli and campaign for her,” he said.

Based on the previous encounter, the singer has since chosen to become silent about political matters only to concentrate on his music and his new Tourism Ambassador role.