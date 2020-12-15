The government of Uganda has dropped charges against Nigerian artistes Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, and Temilade Openiyi (Tems) who had been remanded to prison for staging a music show in Uganda amid Covid-19 lockdown.

The Nigerian trio Omah Lay, Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi were charged on Monday at Makindye Magistrates Court before being remanded to Kitalya and Kigo prisons.

They were charged with negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.

The accused who were arrested on Sunday, had on the previous day staged a successful concert which sparked an outcry from local entertainers who accused the Ugandan authorities of being unfair. They wondered why government had to give a go ahead to a foreign artiste to conduct a show when for them they have been been denied to perform for nine months because of Covid-19.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said Nigerian stars staged unauthorised concert at Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala City.