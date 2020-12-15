Singer Victor Kamenyo is currently on cloud 9 after signing a mega music deal with an international music management label.

Although the singer is currently having a struggling music career, Kamenyo, real name Derrick Katongole managed to scoop a mega deal with a Nigeria based music label dubbed Black Market Records, which will now be responsible for marketing him music.

And through his social media page on Monday, the ‘Silina Malala’ singer made the announcement that a deal was sealed and he was set to release a new music project under the label.

“Today, I have decided to sign with black market, am releasing a new song today titled Genda Olonde, #akabonerolyaato,” he noted.

However, despite receiving a mega music deal, Kamenyo is not planning to back down on his budding political journey, as his hopes to run for Lord Councillor LC5, Lubaga division come 2021 general elections are still in high gear.

Kamenyo has now joined the likes of Nina Roz, Bruno K, Angella Katatumba, Daddy andre, Buka Chimey among others who are also signed under the label.