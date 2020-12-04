Stand up comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi has officially tied the knot with his long time lover Daphne Frankstock.

Blessed with three children now, the couple walked down the aisle on Friday at Our Lady of Africa Church Mbuya where they said their marriage vows, in a simple wedding ceremony that was attended by a few friends and family members.

And to brag about his wife’s beauty, in a video recording, Salvado said Daphine looks so beautiful because he spends a lot on her, thus advising poor men not to risk getting married to beautiful women.

“My wife is beautiful because I spend appropriately, poor people have no right to marry beautiful women because you’ll make them ugly,” he said.

The Man from Ombokolo was on June 02, 2019 introduced to Daphine’s parents in a glamorous Introduction (Kwanjula) ceremony which took place in Mityana district.