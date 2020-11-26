Proud Father Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool couldn’t hold his excitement after his son Alpha Thierry Ssali making his international debut during theAfrican Cup fo Nations (AFCON) Under-20 zonal qualifiers.

Alpha was among Uganda team players, ‘The Hippos’ which brought glory to the country after beating Burundi 6:1 in a match that happened on Wednesday at Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha, Tanzania.

To celebrate this win, Bebe Cool took it on his social media and noted that when his son began following his dream, some people called it a joke.

“What began like a dream or what most called a joke will soon become real. At 16 years, alpha Thierry Ssali today made his international debut in the AFCON zonal qualifiers. The Hippos U20 beat Burundi 6:1,” he said.

The singer also shared pictures of his son, to show that it didn’t just happen, but Alpha has worked hard to make it to the team.

“The pictures below tell the story of a God fearing, hardworking, humble, respectful, focused young man, congz my son and may Allah grant you all your wishes,” he said

Alpha was bought in the game as a substitute in the 88th minute to replace Najib Yiga.