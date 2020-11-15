Songstress Rema Namakula has sent a strong prayer to all haters who thought her relationship with Dr. Hamza Sebunya would not make it past a year.

On November 14, 2019, Rema introduced Sebunya to her family in a glamourous introduction ceremony which took place in Nabbingo, and given how the singer advertised their love and intimacy all over social media, a section of social media users claimed that this relationship might not last long.

But despite the negative energy, the Sebunyas celebrated their one-year anniversary on Saturday and during the big day, the ‘Tikula’ singer spared some time to pen down a prayer to haters who thought that their marriage would end in tears.

“Ya Allah on this day I kindly ask that you bless all the ‘it will end in tears’ advocates. Gant then joy, happiness and love so that they focus on themselves for once. Amen,” she said.

Before Sebunya, Rema was dating her fellow singer Eddy Kenzo with whom she has a daughter (Amaal Musuuza), but after five years of cohabiting, Rema moved on with a much serious man who was ready to marry her.