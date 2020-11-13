Socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa famously known as Bad Black has made a shocking revelation of her life. She has disclosed that the man who has been her boyfriend for over a year now is actually her uncle.

Bad Black through her Snapchat revealed how she got the shock of her life to learn that her boyfriend Asha is her relative.

She noted that she went with Asha to pick his national Identification Card and the names on it indicated that they were of the same totem.

“Picking Asha’s national ID…this is how we came to know that he is from the same clan as my mother so he is my uncle,” Bad Black said on her Snapchat on Thursday.

However, even after knowing that Asha is her uncle, Bad Black said that ‘the fact’ will not change anything.

“Even if Asha was my father, I would still chew him. I can’t breathe without his love and now we are related so let’s protect each other. But truth is he is my uncle,” Bad Black posted.

In Buganda Kingdom, its against culture for people who share same clan ties to have an intimate relationship.