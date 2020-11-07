Former Swangz Avenue singer Irene Ntale has explained why she gave up on wearing fake bums.

For a while now, several social media users have always been surprised by Ntale’s ‘on and off’ mysterious weight in particular areas (hips and bums) and since then, they have been accusing the singer of wearing fake bums.

Not anymore! through her social media page on Friday the singer shared a picture of her normal sized bums and noted that she is happy with the body shape that God gave her.

“Those who claimed I wore fake ‘bums’ thanks for your prayers, I don’t have to do that anymore. Also please, it’s never that serious as everyone should rejoice in the body God has given them,” she said.

Recently, the singer went on her twitter page and promised to do a semi-nude photo-shoot to show haters that her bums are naturally big and she is naturally light skinned.

“Irene you wear a fake bum, fake bum, fake bum, fake bum, but my bum is as real as they came, but what can I do. Irene you bleach, bleach, bleach, bleach, bleach, bleach…. I am going to do a swimsuit shoot to prove my point, be very ready,” she said recently.