Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi has showered singer Nubian Li with praise for always standing with her husband Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Barbie says over the years, she has continuously thanked God for Nubian Li’s existence in the life of her husband since he is a well packaged angel sent to Bobi Wine’s family by God.

“Over the years, I have continuously thanked God for your existence in the life of my husband; Sebo Nubian li.

The world may never get to deeply understand what a huge influence you are to him and most of his aspects but you Taata Meha are an angel well packaged and sent to us by the almighty God,” Barbie said in Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Walking by your side yesterday as we took those nomination papers to the table of the Electoral commission team for Bobi Wine Presidential nomination was magical. It could have looked like a 10 minutes short activity but having you second him for the job of the Presidency made my heart warm.”

The wife the presidential hopeful further added that Uganda was blessed to have a person like Nubian Li.

“I just want you to know this morning that the Kyagulanyi’s treasure your brotherhood and friendship and we bless God for the day our paths crossed.”