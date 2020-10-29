Singer Big Eye will not be going on streets to protest as he had earlier threatened. This after scooping a win against Uganda Police Force.

Recently, Big Eye, real name Ibrahim Mayanja claimed that Police had developed a ‘new normal’ habit of manhandling people during arrest, and promised to hold a demonstration on Kampala streets to make his voice heard.

“A lot of Ugandans are being arrested for no clear reason, a lot of Ugandans are being badly beaten during arrest. This is not for me but it’s for every Ugandan,” he said.

But currently the singer has decided to cease fire after police coming out with some new rules like; officers will not throw teargas in crowds without warning them first, among other guidelines which will be followed by officers during field operations.

Although we are not sure if police made these adjustments following Big Eye’s threats, the singer through his social media page, took all credits and thanked people who rallied behind him towards achieving this victory.

“Our voices about ending the Unfair Arrests and Police brutality in Uganda have been heard. New rules have been given to Uganda police officers. Thank you everyone who never took this for granted and spread the hashtag of #EndUnfairArrest and PoliceBrutalityInUG,” He said.

The struggling singer who has currently turned into a human rights advocate has however promised to continue talking about any kind of actions that violate human rights.