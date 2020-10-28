Over 50 artistes/entertainers in Kigezi region on Wednesday held a peaceful demonstration over President Yoweri Museveni’s financial support towards the entertainment industry.

In their petition dated October 28th 2020 addressed to President Museveni , the artistes said they were locked out of the distribution process of the Shs60 billion cash handout which was given to Uganda Artistes Association.

They said the money from the President was specifically given out in Eastern, Central and western (WEMA Mbarara) Uganda leaving Kigezi region aside.

‘The main reason for petition as the music fraternity we have always had a problem of poor quality production both visual and audio and we thought we would, use to distribute funds to improve on our industry and be competitive to whole Uganda but all was in vain because we didn’t receive the money,” reads part of the petition.

They held a demonstration in Kabale town but as they were moving to the office of the Kabale Resident District Commissioner Darious Nandinda to hand in their petition, they were intercepted by police led by the Kabale DPC Brian Ampaire.

Ampaire told them that what they did was wrong as was against the law as they should have asked for permission to hold a demonstration.

“There is a better way to do this than simply walking on streets kindly give me five people preferably your leaders and I show them where to put your petition accordingly to the law”. Ampaire said.

Asuman Byaruhanga alias Amani Amaniga said that government needs to come out and support them if not they open their bars and night clubs.

Solomon Tirwomwe a music producer says that ever since the lockdown the no longer have business as most of their businesses closed down as they are asking government to come to their rescue .