NBS TV’s Uncut show co-host Zahara Toto has exposed her family member who is behind posting false information about her kids.

The gossip queen posted a picture of her family member only identified as Benjamin and blamed him for threatening to kill her and her kids.

A few months ago, there were several controversial stories about Zahara on social media after a section of people accused the TV star of slaying to screens and at lavish parties when she dumped her three children to her mother’s home without food, proper clothes among other basic essentials.

But according to Zahara, all those allegations were engineered by Benjamin with an aim of tarnishing her reputation.

“This is Benjamin! The man behind posting my kids at their jajja’s house and spreading wrong info spoiling my name think its gonna put me down as a person,” she noted through her social media page on Saturday.

Zahara further said that besides from posting false information about her, this family member also threatens to kill her every time they cross paths.

“He threatens to kill me and my kids every time I go or visit my jaja’s house. NO I refuse to be intimidated by bad family blood. Enough is enough, I say no to such bad energy in the family,” she asserted.

Now that Benjamin is exposed, the ‘Field marshall entertainer’ and her children may now have some peace of mind.