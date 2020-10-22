Singing Pastor Wilson Bugembe has requested social media users not to be quick at judging former gospel singer Julie ‘Mutesasira’ Nalugwa basing on her viral wedding photos.

On Wednesday, social media was awash with pictures of Julie marrying a fellow woman, and based on the photos, the mother of three was the groom.

Since then, several people have come out to criticize Julie’s decision being that she was a gospel music idol, wife to a pastor, a mother among other things.

However, according to Bugembe, people should not pay too much attention to the photos for they might be photoshopped.

The lead Pastor of Light the World International Ministries Church said that people on social media have always done photoshop which looked believable sometimes, but after a while people realize that it wasn’t.

During an interview on NBS’s Uncut show on Wednesday, Bugembe further disclosed that Julie is his friend and they have been in touch for a long time till now, and for that, he can’t believe in what he sees on the internet unless he hears it from her.

Nevertheless, he condemned Julie’s ex-husband Pastor Steven Mutesasira for marrying again, saying that two wrongs don’t make a right, and as a Pastor, he would have lived in what the bible preaches about divorce and marriage.

It should be remembered that Julie was married to Pastor Mutesasira, the senior pastor of Upper Room Church Kamwokya, but the couple officially divorced in 2016 and Julie relocated to Canada where she allegedly found love again.

Pastor Mutesasira too moved on and last weekend he tied a knot with his new wife Judith Mutesasira.