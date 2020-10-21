A photo of singer Julie Mutesasira while wedding a fellow woman has surfaced online days after ex-husband getting married to his new lover.

Pastor Steven Mutesasira over the weekend married his new catch Judith Mutesasira in a glamorous wedding ceremony.

Pastor Steven and Julie were married for quite a long time and they had three children together but their marriage failed to workout before officially getting divorced in 2016. Julie then decided to relocate to Canada, leaving her three children behind with their father.

When Julie landed in Canada, words started making rounds that she decided to become a homosexual and according to the new photo, it’s indeed true the singer is now a lesbian.

Its alleged that following her divorce, Julie rushed to the United States before she connected to Canada to unite with her new female lover. And the pair tied the knot a few months ago and now living as husband and wife.