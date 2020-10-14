Team No Sleep diva Sheebah Karungi has always dreamt of giving birth to a baby girl but possibly her desire has now changed to having twins.

It all started when one of her fans gave her a pregnancy edited photograph which she saw as a blessing. The singer then quickly shared it on her social media page, noting that the baby bump seems to be of twins and she couldn’t wait to tap into such blessing.

“My favourite fan edit so far, I will take the blessing and it seems they are twins,” she shared through her social media page on Wednesday.

Recently Sheebah promised her mother Mrs Edith Kabazungu that after Covid-19 lockdown, she will start to think about giving her grandchildren.

“I love you Mukyala Kabazungu Edith, may God continue keeping you safe and sound. This timing got me thinking about giving you my share of grandkids. Seriously, but let’s wait until Quarantine is done,” the 30-year-old singer said.

And now that the lockdown seems to be lifted, Sheebah has started to fantasize about being pregnant and fulfilling the promise she made to her mother.