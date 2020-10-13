Mpaka Records CEO Wycliffe Tuguma aka Ykee Benda was left cursing after failing to get a special invitation for a sex party which was organised in Kireka over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the Kampala Metropolitan Police raided and arrested at least 21 people found enjoying sex party, in one of the hangouts in Kireka, a Kampala suburb.

Following the incident , the self proclaimed ‘Kireka Boy’ Ykee Benda jokingly took it on his social media page on Sunday and blamed the sex party organisers for not inviting him for the party yet it was organised in his neighbourhood.

“So they organised a party in my Kireka and they didn’t inform me? How?? Let them apprehend you? Next time invite village owners, invite them,” he said.

On Sunday, police shared through social media that they planted spies at the party, who alerted them immediately the sex games started, and this helped them to net the culprits red handed in the act.

“Intelligence got information about the party and planted informants to monitor and inform the police when the party had started. Towards midnight, the police were notified that the sex games had started and we swung in action,” read the police statement.

The group sex party animals were then caught red handed, arrested and detained at Kira Division Police Station on charges of disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of Coronavirus.