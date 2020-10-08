Singer Moses Ssali famously known as Bebe Cool has finally spoken out on reports that he has of late fallen out of President Yoweri Museveni’s favour.

The Silent Majority leader while appearing on Spark TV’s celebrity gossip show- Live Wire on Wednesday, assured the NRM supporters who have been growing restless of late over his relative rarity in the activities of the party, that he is still part and parcel of the ruling regime and that he was not going anywhere.

Bebe Cool said that even if President Museveni openly denounce and disown him one day, he will never consider leaving the ruling party.

Further challenged by the host on whether he would consider voting for fellow artiste Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine if Museveni was not in the race, Bebe Cool argued that it’s not all about being a fellow musicians but about having the necessary sense.

” This is not about being a musician. It’s all about being up to the challenge. I would only vote for Bobi Wine only if he had the necessary intelligence to lead Uganda. Unfortunately, he doesn’t. ” Ssali remarked without fear of offending Bobi Wine’s supporters.

On why he has rarely been close to the Head of State of late like it was in the past, Bebe Cool laughed off those that alleged that he could have fallen down the pecking order behind multi award winning Kenzo, arguing that he has had enough time with the President and hence such allegations can not make him scratch his head.

He also explained that Mr Museveni has spent the last four years meeting and interacting with musicians and currently he has devoted his time to other categories like politicians since it’s a busy political season.

“Ugandans need to understand that this is a political time when the President is busy with campaigns, the right people he should be meeting in this period are politicians, not artistes,” the ‘wakayima’ singer revealed.