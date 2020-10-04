Singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass has shared a word of advice to Ugandans who are good at making up excuses to cover up their faults.

Its no secret that some Ugandans are good at blaming others after failing to succeed like ‘I would have been rich but our government’, ‘I would have studied but I grew up In a deep village’, ‘I would have been a big star but witchcraft’, ‘I would have invested in that business but the taxes are so high’, among other lousy excuses.

But according to A Pass through his social media page on Sunday, people should stop blaming others for their personal faults, and just accept them just like they do with wins.

“Remember that it’s always your fault, stop blaming people, you should have known better, it’s your fault. Take responsibility for your downs just like how you love to take responsibilities for the wins,” he said.

Besides music and comedy, A Pass has always shared motivation write-ups to his fans, and recently he shared how he slept in a storage room till a few months back when he finally brought a bed. He further said that he doesn’t share these motivation posts to brag, but believes that at least one of his followers benefits from them.

“From 2013 I had no bed, not because I didn’t want one but I was living in a small room by choice and I never wanted to be comfortable, I had a small mattress of mine and most of the time I slept with just a blanket. The room was a small store of a big house.

“But this year I saw a bed and I was escalated, I bought it immediately and funny enough it wasn’t yet complete, but I saw how special it would be when finished, so I paid and started creating a room, I would like to sleep in, it has taken me 2 months but its close to what I see in my vision,” he said.