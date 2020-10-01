Famous for extorting billions of shillings from former lover David Greenhalgh a few years ago, Shanitah Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black had never felt ashamed publicly while confessing that she lives off her body.

Her unpleasant stories of how she has built an empire of lovers in the thigh trade from Malaysia, Dubai, Britain among others have surprisingly earned her numerous followers, making her an inspiration to many in the process.

As if in a spirit of appreciation, the celebrated thigh vendor has finally offered to give back to her loyal followers who have seemingly wished to delve into the lucrative business but without the required skills to flourish.

As such, Namuyimbwa has made her personal experience and expertise publicly available to guide fellow women on how to earn from their sweat like she has done over the years.

Read Bad Black’s guidelines below;

Speed

She lectures that if you want to milk big, go slow. She says that white men are always very cautious at the start and if you rush, chances are many that he will run before you get a single dollar into your pocket.

Sacrifice

She narrates of how she has on many occasions had to spend on a white man in the initial stages of a relationship. She advises that you should sometimes offer to pay for the meals during an outing or even transport and even turn down some financial offers from him by insisting you are fine even when you are not. This according to hear raises your cost.

Never ask a man for transport,

When going to visit him, the expert Shanita advises that one should never ask her host to send transport. Even when going back after the visit, she says it’s better you use your own money with hope you can cover up for it later. She also teaches against asking for cheap things like hair, saloon, rent, arguing that these scare away serious men.

Buy his confidence

“Having to convince him that yours is not after money will gift any woman with that man’s confidence and trust. Remember at the beginning of the relationship, his guard is high. As time goes on however, he relaxes and would do anything you ask or want him to do.” She says.

Time to strike

Bad Black advises women against asking money for luxuries when it’s the first time you are asking from him. She says this should be so since it’s what he highly expects from you yet you desperately need to appear different before him.

She says after you have done all the above things to finally have him in control, she suggests that announcing a relative dead would do. She says you should show agony but not desperately. “Play with his phycology to make him feel you are in much pain. Ask him to give you some time after you have told him of the bad news. Let me have enough time to think about the worth of his condolences to you. When he finally calls to announce the offer, it won’t be less than $ 5000.” She says.

Business

Mama Jonah advises that when you are to ask for business capital from a white man, you should always endeavor to start low and graduate as time goes because of you don’t, he will run away from you.

Asking for a few thousands of dollars from him at the start will help you pass the test of being realistic and considerate which she says are very noble among the whites. Even when he has money, he always need to feel some value attached to it by the person he loves. As time goes on , you are even free to ask for a car bond from him.