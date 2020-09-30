Team no Sleep (TNS)’s diva Sheebah Karungi has left social media gossipers with a lot to think about after she made a shocking revelation on how she intimately satisfies herself.

Although according to nature, sex must involve two people (man and Woman) but according to Sheebah, she doesn’t need anyone to satisfy her sexually since she can do it herself.

This revelation was made after her fan, a one Deguchi Gaya (social media names) asked “but who is the nigga who chews this this lady, honestly,” and Sheebah openly revealed through her Facebook page on Tuesday that “I chew my self #selflove”.

However, this statement took us back when this 30-year-old singer said that because she isn’t dating doesn’t mean that she is a whore, but it’s because she doesn’t like nobody.

“Some of us are really just living. We aren’t dating, we aren’t being a whore, we don’t like nobody, nobody likes us. We are just working, eating, sleeping and living life,” she tweeted a few months back.

However, despite the revelation, the Nkwatako hit maker has on several occasions been linked to dating her manager Jeff Kiwa, but the couple has constantly denied these rumours, claiming that they only have a business relationship, nothing else.