Celebrity hairstylist Mart Barber has exposed singer Moses Ssali famously known as Bebe Cool for failing to pay him his money amounting to Shs3 million.

Mart during an interview with NBS Uncut show on Monday, said that during the six months of Covid-19 lockdown he worked on Bebe Cool’s hair, his wife and their children but they failed to pay for his services.

The hairstylist said that he has been patient with Bebe Cool, little did he know that the singer is a bad and ill-mannered person to associate with given the way he has been treating him ever since he failed to pay his money.

“I actually earned very little cash from him because if he were at the salon, I would have charged him a million shillings but he just gave me only Shs350,000, but he still failed to pay that little money, ” Mart Barber

“They love to live an expensive and lavish lifestyle but they can’t afford it.What people don’t know is that these people can’t maintain to live up to the standards they admire. ”

Mart further said that this money amounted that much because he trusted Bebe Cool’s former Manager Josh who used to pay on time, little did he know the singer wasn’t good at clearing his debts.

These days Bebe Cool allegedly does his haircuts at a different barber shop after having a bitter relationship with Mart over money issues.