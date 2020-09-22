The NBS Uncut show co-host Annet Nambooze famously known as Annatalia Oze has assured her fans that she will not be quitting her her job as some rumours have alleged.

A few days, Anna shared a poster on her social media page and confirmed that she will be running for Lord Woman Councillor Rubaga North come 2021 general elections.

Unlike Miles Rwamiti who had to quit his Spark TV’s Koona show for politics, Anna will be co-hosting Uncut alongside her political duties, this after straightening up some issues with her bosses.

During an interview on NBS TV on Monday, Anna said that her boss Kin Kariisa allowed her to join politics on condition that she doesn’t affiliate herself with any political party.

“We have a big audience and it supports different political parties, so my boss saw that when I join a particular political party, it will affect some of our audience. That’s why I am coming as an independent candidate and I thank my boss for allowing me to retain my job at NBS TV after my political move,” she said.

Anna further disclosed that she chose to join politics because she runs a charity foundation called Women For Her that helps youth and women, so she wants to use her political position to lobby funds to support there charity campaigns.

“We have a foundation called Women For Her, and sometimes it requires me to collect signatures, financial help, recommendations among other things from some offices, but It used to be hard, people can smile at you because you a public figure and then give you a blind eye when you speak about business, that’s why I decided to join politics to ease my work,” Anna said.

She added that unlike some politicians who have question marks on their academic papers, for her, she graduated with honours from Makerere University in 2016 and she is a Teacher by profession and a Journalist by practice.