Singer George Williams Kigozi aka Geosteady has disclosed how hard it is for him to leave without his children.

Recently the Blackman CEO and his fiancé Prima Kardashi had a nasty breakup and he reportedly moved on, leaving his two children Sorayah and Sorange in custody of their mother.

But he has now started missing the company of his family and through his social media platform on Wednesday, Geosteady noted that he almost cried when his eldest daughter Sorayah asked if he was coming back home.

“Called my pride Sorayah Williams Kigozi on her maid number saying “Halo baby how are you? She said she was fine! Then asked her ‘how is Solange?’ she said she’s so okay!.” Geosteady said.

Adding that “Then she asked me, ‘Dad are you coming home tonight or tomorrow morning?’ trust me I nearly cried and just told her I’m coming soon because I couldn’t tell her I don’t know! god help me through please, if all this goes well.”

News about this celebrity breakup became public after Prima shared a post on her social media page, accusing Geosteady of breaking into her house and vandalising her property.

“Geosteady you told me you wanted a peace of mind, I shifted and gave you peace. You came to my house, broke the door and spoilt everything. What have I done to deserve this, why are you so bitter. I have been good, taken care of my children and focused. I have stayed out of the media despite anything but why??,” Prima noted recently.