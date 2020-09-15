The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and People Power movement Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has requested ragga/reggae dancehall sensational singer Kasendwa Richard commonly know as Ziza to keep calm as they work on his release from police custody.

A few weeks ago, the ‘Pomini’ singer was in Tanzania performing at one of the concerts however on his return to Uganda, he and his team were put under quarantine for 14 days.

According, to Bafana’s post on his social media platforms, after finishing the 14 days, the medical officers at the Mutukula border released them however Police arrested them immediately. Up to date they are in Police custody.

“Dear friends and family I take this opportunity to inform you that my team and I have been arrested over talking about people power and people who support MR KYAGULANYI SSENTAMU after completing a 14 day quarantine which was yesterday and the Doctors acknowledged that we’re Covid19 negative and discharged us, then the Uganda police detained us at KALISIZO POLICE STATION After castodizing our property at KYOTERA police station fellow UGANDANS.”

Now Bobi Wine through his Facebook page, has asked Bafana who is his strong supporter to stay rest assured that any time soon, things are going to change for the better.

“Our brother Ziza Bafana is being tormented for promoting the People Power movement in Tanzania “And the stinking double standards continue! Our brother #ZizaBafana is under illegal detention, ostensibly for defying Gen. Museveni’s directives on #COVID19. The brother and his colleagues went to sing in Tanzania and upon return, he was quarantined. After 14 days, instead of being allowed to go home, they were handed over to police. He has been complaining of mistreatment while in quarantine, including being deprived of food, harassment, etc,” the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament said.

Bobi Wine went ahead and asked Police to also arrest other artistes who have been singing during the National Resistance Movement(NRM) primaries. He also asked them to arrest President Yoweri Museveni who was also from Tanzania over the weekend.

“His real crime is in fact not related to COVID19- it is simply because when he was in Tanzania, he spoke about Bobi Wine and promoted People Power on stage! His crime was singing about People Power while under quarantine! If his crime was related to promoting COVID19, thousands of NRM politicians should now be in custody. Many singers who have been singing at NRM rallies should be under detention. Gen. Museveni himself was in Tanzania on the weekend. It is very shameful that a government can treat citizens this way and punish them simply for identifying with a political leader or political formation.Hang in there, bro. As we continue to demand your release, rest assured that Uganda will soon be free!” he said.