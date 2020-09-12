The Makerere Community Church Senior Pastor Martin Ssempa has shared reasons why he thinks using condoms during sex is a bad idea.

During a sex discussion on twitter under the hashtag #SafeSex, the former member of the Pornography Control Committee said that he never uses condoms in his marriage because it takes the fun out of sex. He also urged other married couples to enjoy sex as the way God ordered.

Although according to doctors, condoms help a lot in reducing the risks of contracting Sexuality Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Ssempa noted that condoms prohibit the exchange of happy hormones which in return kills the natural taste of sex.

“They remove about 80% of the natural taste of sex. They remove sex from the free spirit spontaneous combustion. Condoms deter the exchange of happy hormones. Let’s enjoy sex as god intended it” Ssempa noted on twitter on Friday.