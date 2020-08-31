Planning to be a guest at Shanitah Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black’s wedding! Well you still have more than nine years to start your preparations.

During a church service at Light the World Ministries International on Sunday, Bad Black told Pastor Wilson Bugembe that she is not planning to get married anytime soon.

The 31-year-old socialite confessed that she will think of getting married when she turns 40, because marriage is full of commitments and responsibilities that she isn’t ready to deal with.

“I am not single for now, but issues concerning marriage and having commitments! No no. I am just not yet ready for that at this moment. Marriage requires a lot of commitments for which I am not ready to deal with now since I have lots of things I want to do” she said.

And about her ‘prostitution’ business being the main reason that prohibits her from getting married, Bad Black admitted to having been employed in that sector, but confessed that she left the business and everything that happened during those years are all in the past.

“I used to be a prostitute, but all that is in my past now, the reason as to why I defend prostitutes so much is that, I have been there and know the pain and hustle those girls go through, trust me, no one wakes up and chooses to start selling their bodies, but a lot of factors push them,” she said.