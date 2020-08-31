Miracles still happen; says singer Cindy Sanyu after seeing a miracle happening to her face.

For months now, Cindy has been complaining about her skin rashes, pimples and acnes that made her face look terrible, she even decided to go makeup free thinking its makeup destroying her skin, but this too didn’t help her.

Although most of her fans believe that she is pregnant and it could be the reason behind her beauty problems, they still advised her not to give up on her facial looks for everything can be fixed.

Solution found! Cindy took the advice and secretly ran to a city beautician ‘Mama Lususu’ to see if she can get a solution for her facial problems.

Through her social media page on Monday, Cindy revealed to her fans that her skin is now getting better and better ever since she decided to get a facial treatment.

“Good day fam. 2 weeks ago I gathered the courage and went to Mama Lususu for a facial and wow, I can’t believe the results. My skin is clearing everyday since then. I will tell you all about my experience this week on my YouTube channel. Miracles still happen,” she shared.

Well, if you also have the same skin problems like Cindy but can’t afford Mama Lususu, try out these simple home made routines to treat your face naturally,