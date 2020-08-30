Singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass believes that Chadwick Boseman’s death has left good life lessons that are worth of learning.

Chadwick was an American actor popularly known for his main role as king T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther movie, who breathed his last on Friday after a four-year battle with Colon cancer.

Secretly battling with cancer, surgeries and chemotherapy treatment but still managed to shine on movie screens! A Pass believes that Chadwick’s death has left two big important lessons that he will forever cherish.

“Chadwick’s death to me has revealed 2 important things, it’s important to have good people around you, people who will keep your issue out of the public and give you a chance to fight your inner battles,” he said on his social media page on Sunday.

Adding, “This man was so strong, he never gave up to the extent that he didn’t let his disease stop him from acting and following his dream to inspire many, he fought through all the pain and the hard moments in his life to even act Blank Panther. What does this say about you!”

Reports had it that for all the four year, Chadwick never disclosed his cancer battle to the public and his death came as a surprise to many. The 43 year-old- star passed on at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his wife and family.