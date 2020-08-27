Celebrity Pastor Martin Ssempa has urged youths to stop living a fake social media life but instead work so hard to better themselves.

For weeks now, social media has been taken over by a slogan ‘Ebiluma Abayaye’ and many internet users have so far jumped on the trend to share their best poses, food, clothes, among other things to allegedly hurt the ‘Bayaye’.

But according to the Makerere Christian Fellowship Church Pastor, there is no way one can hurt ‘Abayaye’ when he or she is not working to better their lives.

In a shared video, Ssempa was seen dancing along Crystal Panda’s song dubbed ‘Ebiluma Abayaye’, he later showed off his bump harvest of Matooke and yellow banana from his garden, and even promised to share some with his neighbours because the food was too much.

“Now this, this is what hurts ‘Abayaye’ not your cheap social media swag. Now if this matooke is not enough, I am going back to the garden to get another bunch,” he said.

He didn’t stop on social media users only, as he also told off his fellow Pastor Elvis Mbonye of Zoe Ministries International Church to stop saying Jesus Jesus all the time, but instead find himself work.

Ssempa claimed that its okay to always pray to God, but people should know that God doesn’t bring food on the table, but it’s through hard work that one gets food, adding that “Jesus promised to bless the works of our hands, meaning that he stops somewhere and we have to go physical by putting our blessed hands to work,”