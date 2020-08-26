After almost six months on a break due Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, Comedy Store Uganda is back in a new style to kill your boredom.

Before the Covid-19 scare, Comedy Store used to showcase every Thursday at UMA Showground Lugogo, but starting from August 28th (This Friday), this rib cracking show will be showing online every Friday at 8pm.

As usual, the show will be hosted by Comedy Store’s CEO Alex Muhangi who promises a great entertainment experience with a new twist.

Muhangi shared the development on his social media page on Monday, rallying comedy lovers to purchase online tickets via Fezah app, which go for only Shs10,000.

“Finally our weekly Comedy Store Uganda shows will be live on your phone, TV or tablet every Friday at 8pm starting this week. Just visit live.fezah.com to purchase your ticket today. We appreciate your patience and continued support,” he said.

The stand-up comedian also assured comedy lovers of a blended entertainment experience at the comfort of their home and at a much cheaper cost.

“You can watch from wherever, including the diaspora. And it’s cheap. Ordinarily, our tickets go for 20k, but the online shows will cost 10k. that way you can spare some money for internet data. But it will be the same great entertainment package,” he said

Adding that comedy store fans have been requesting him to think of an alternative through which they can continue enjoying comedy, so together with Fezah, they finally came up with a solution and online shows will be much convenient for their fans.