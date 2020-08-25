Singer Wycliffe Tugume aka Ykee Benda has had it rough on social media after his fans turned against him for sharing misleading information on Covid-19 pandemic.

With the increasing community Covid-19 cases, rumours have it that Uganda might be sent into a second lockdown to curb the spread of the disease and also enable the government to come up with a new strategy.

But Benda isn’t ready to agree with the government on this. On Monday, he shared a post on his Twitter account, rallying fans not to just obey the new guidelines, in case the government announces the second lockdown.

“At this point it doesn’t matter if it’s a virus or not… it’s time to survive with it. Families are falling apart; business has been closed… my fellow Ugandans if this happens we can’t just obey… there comes a point in time where a man has nothing to lose,” he said.

But not all his fans were up to support his suggestion, as many of them questioned the singer’s thinking capacity, and how he manages to handle the Uganda Musician Association presidency with such a poor mind-set.

A one Kabayanja commented that “the torn in this tweet is so wrong. The message alone is very misguided and unwise. To even think that you are president of UMA makes it even more sad. Doomed are the musicians whose hope for guidance is entrusted with you.”

Other comments read;

Banx: life above every earthly fuckin shit

James Kizzy: your last statement isn’t fair… question to you Mr… to lose life and money which one would you lose??

Jonan: So young man, what are you going to do, are you putting up a show by force in some stadium? Or you have other thoughts.

Muleme Isaac: A man has his life to lose Mr, and the people he thinks he’s fighting for. Let’s stick to the sops and manage.