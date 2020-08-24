As Uganda heads to the 2021 general elections, singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass has has urged Ugandans to wake up and see their power to overcome some ‘unwanted’ leaders.

Through his social media channel, A Pass shared a picture with a statement saying that “People don’t know their true power”.

And according to him, the more people keep playing along with the dirty politics game with zero ideas on where their true power lies, the more it becomes hard for them to win.

“This is why the few control the many, we play along, but the moment we realize that if we walked away from the game, the game would be over, ‘Wakeup and see your power’,” A Pass shared over the weekend.

Although his fans are not sure if walking away will be a good solution to solve the current political struggles, A Pass holds a good record of being a political ‘coward’.

A Pass was one of the first people to join Bobi Wine’s People Power, a political movement which was advocating for power in the hands of people, and he was also on a front line in the protest against Over The Top tax (OTT).

But when this protest got Bobi Wine among other people in jail, A Pass thought that he was next on Police’s most wanted list and he quickly went on his social media to deny his involvement in that protest.

The ‘Didi Dada’ singer alleged that the man who was seen in the pictures demonstrating alongside Bobi and journalist Raymond Mujuni wasn’t him, for an evil person photoshopped his image to cause him problems.

“But Ugandans you are evil people, now you want me to go to jail while using the Photoshop tools, I was never on the OTT protest, that not me, its Photoshop,” A Pass said recently.

And now the same singer is advising his followers to see their power as far as politics is concerned.