NBS Uncut show host Zahara Toto has threatened to release nude photos of slay queens who are throwing themselves on her new lover Rueben Roberts.

The furious TV girl took it on her Snapchat on Wednesday, saying that there are slay queens who have developed a habit of sending disgusting nude pictures to her man, but she has promised to expose them all.

“Been with Reuben for 8 years now, our relationship is exceptional. He is so disgusted by your nudes please stop tormenting my man with your ugly nudes. Any message, pictures or nudes that you send on our phone, am going to expose you! We are tired,” she said.

The gossip queen noted that they share phone passwords and it’s how she gets to see these nudes. Unlike her previous Nigerian boyfriend Don Solomon who dumped her for another cute girl, Zahara also assured ‘haters’ that Rueben is never leaving her for anyone.

“But Ugandan sluts… me and Reuben share the phone passwords and I see all nudes that you send him. You are embarrassing yourself so please stop stripping so low, he is not that man slut that will leave me for you, he is here to stay,” she noted.

Zahara has been making headlines all over the internet following her dramatic breakup with Don Solomon, and before we could get over it, a few hours later she paraded intimate pictures and videos with Reuben, and just when we thought that drama was over, she is back with a nude scare scandal.