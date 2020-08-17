Struggling socialite Sheilah Gashumba has poured cold water on rumours which have been making rounds on social media that she was dumped by her boyfriend Ali Marcus Lwanga famously known as God’s Plan.

For almost a week now, there have been viral pictures and videos of a woman that is said to be God’s Plan new catch, and the duo has been pictured several times when they are worryingly too close.

Just a few days after these pictures became an issue on the internet, a social media account under Gashumba’s name shared a picture of her tattoo which was designed with God’s Plan’s names, asking “how can I get rid of this tattoo”, thus adding more ‘juice’ in this breakup saga.

But it now happens that the accounts were fake and the information shared was a hoax, Gashumba confirmed this through her official Twitter account as she laughed back at her ‘haters’, saying that Photoshop will kill them.

“Hoax account will kill people one day. Photoshop will kill you people one day, but serious how are you doing!! Kabale is beautiful,” Gashumba shared on Sunday.

It will not come as a surprise if Gashumba and her boyfriend God’s Plan were the same people behind these fake accounts, for they have always faked breakups and makeups to attract media attention.

We can not forget how they deleted each other’s pictures on social media, staged a physical fight, among other drama stunts only to have their names trending in showbiz.