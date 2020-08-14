Former Sanyu FM employee James Onen aka Fat Boy has unveiled his own Online radio station dubbed Reckless Radio which will be streaming live on the internet.

This veteran radio personality was among the many Sanyu FM staff who lost their jobs after the salary cut drama that got many fired.

To listen in to Reckless Radio, one is required to download the Radio App from Apple Store or google play store and then load on data to catch your favourite programs live.

The ‘Radio King’ himself will be hosting a morning show called The Fatboy show and it will be airing from 6:00pm to 10:00pm every Monday to Friday, and he will be co-hosting this show with Olive Monica Najjuma, a new voice behind the radio microphone.

Early this week, Fatboy also unveiled another radio Legend who is also an ex-Sanyu FM employee Crystal Newman and she will be hosting the evening show dubbed the Groove, airing between 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm every Monday to Friday.