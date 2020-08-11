NBS TV’s uncut show host Zahaha Toto has landed in trouble after burning her Nigerian ‘rich’ boyfriend, Don Solomon with hot water following a nasty breakup.

Despite the hurting criticism about Solomon’s not so good looks, the couple has been together for almost a year, till when ‘Oga’ decided to dump the media personality for a new woman.

However, Zahara wasn’t ready to accept her fate as she spent almost the whole of Monday insulting Solomon and his new catch via Snapchat, saying that many girls were throwing themselves on her man thinking that he is rich when he is not.

Possibly after failing to succeed with her Snapchat insults, on Tuesday Zahara visited Solomon’s home where she caused a terrible scene that might end up putting her on the wrong side of the law.

In the video shared on Solomon’s Snapchat, Zahara was heard telling Solomon that she had come back to sort their issues, as Solomon kept crying out that “Zahara please get out of my house, I don’t want to fight with you, please leave me alone, I don’t want to see you ever again, afanda afande please help me” but Zahara kept pulling and manhandling Solomon.

After a few minutes, Solomon shared a new disturbing video with his hand terribly burnt with hot water, it was said that after Zahara doing this act she took off, leaving Solomon in immense pain.

Zahara is still silent about the matter.