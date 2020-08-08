Vivienne Chebet Mbuga, wife to city businessman Sulaiman Kabangala aka SK Mbuga has revealed that there are life lessons she has learnt these days, that would have been so helpful to her two years ago.

Strong and confident now, Vivienne through her social media page on Friday said that if she would go back in time, she would remind herself that all bad things come to pass, and it’s all just a matter of time and patience.

“If I could talk to myself 2yrs ago, I would remind myself that all bad things come to an end, smiles come back, the sun will shine after every storm and above all… to still be present,” she said.

Although she wasn’t direct with what she really meant, It should be remembered that Vivienne had serious issues with the law during that period, as she was accused of obtaining money under false pretence and money laundering, till when she was arrested and remanded to Luzira prison in 2019.

Vivienne and her hubby Mbuga were always on the wanted list of Interpol, but matters became worse for them after fleecing over 53 million Swedish Krona (about Shs23 billion) from Vivienne’s Swedish ex-boyfriend Sten Heinsoo in 2017.

But Vivienne managed to escape the law in Sweden and fled to Uganda, kept a low profile till when she was arrested by CID officers on February 14, 2019.